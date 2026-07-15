'Logon Ko Bechare Banne Ka Bahut Shauk Hai': Madhuri Grover Calls Out Trolls Over 'Ameer-Gareeb' Remark After Lock Upp Exit

'Wahi Log Toh Country Chala Rahe Hain': Madhuri Grover Defends Viral 'Ameer-Gareeb' Remark After Lock Upp Exit |

After her eviction from Netflix's Lock Upp, Madhuri Grover addressed the controversy surrounding her statement, "Agar gareeb log zyada bachche paida karte hain to gareebi badhti hai." When asked if she still stood by her remark, Madhuri replied, "Maine kisi ko bachche paida karne se thodi na mana kiya hai," before defending the statement that sparked widespread criticism online.

Speaking to Tejasswi Prakash, Madhuri explained, "Aaj ki generation mein to problem hi yahi hai ki log bachche hi paida nahi kar rahe hain. Ye baat ho rahi thi..." Tejasswi pointed out that many people found her comments "insensitive." Responding to this, Madhuri reiterated, "Ameer log jitne zyada bachche paida karenge to ameeri badhegi aur gareeb log jitne zyada bachche paida karenge to gareebi badhegi."

Tejasswi further said that Madhuri's statement had been interpreted differently by viewers. However, Madhuri continued to defend her stance, saying, "But wahi log to country chala rahe hain. Aur kaun chala raha hai country?" She questioned who provides employment to poor people, while adding that although it would be good if poor people also ran the country, "it's not them who are running it."

Reacting to the backlash on social media, Madhuri took a swipe at trolls, saying, "Social media pe logon ko bechare banne ka bahut shauk hai. 'Are hame gareeb bol diya.' Aap khud ko gareeb samjhoge to gareeb feel karoge."

During the "Sach Ya Sazaa" task on Lock Upp, Madhuri Jain Grover revealed that she and her husband, Ashneer Grover, had always wanted a third child but gave up on the idea due to family pressure. "We wanted to have a third child, but we got influenced by our family circumstances. Despite being educated and having everything, we couldn't make that decision," she said. Madhuri added that by the time they finally decided to have another child, "it was too late." She further remarked, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum Do Humare Do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb log paida karenge toh gareebi badhegi," a statement that sparked widespread backlash online.