'Bigg Boss Was My Last Reality Show': Asim Riaz Hints He Won't Join Lock Upp As Wildcard

Asim Riaz In Lock Upp? | Instagram

Netflix's Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa has surely become the talk of the town for many reasons. Television actress Shilpa Shinde was the first wildcard contestant to enter the show. There have been rumours of other celebrities also entering Lock Upp as wildcards. Recently, there was a buzz on social media that Asim Riaz and Yogesh Rawat's ex-girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, would be coming on the show as wildcards. However, Asim's cryptic post hints that he is not doing the reality show.

On Wednesday, the model posted on his Instagram Story, "Bigg Boss was my last reality show. Period (sic)." Check out the post below...

While Asim has written that Bigg Boss was his last reality show, he had actually participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. The model was expelled from the show after he had a heated argument with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants.

No Confirmation About Ruru Thakur

While Asim has hinted that he is not going to be a part of Lock Upp, there is no confirmation about Ruru as well. So, let's wait and watch which celebrities will be entering Lock Upp as wildcards.

Gautami Kapoor As Wildcard In Lock Upp?

Gautami Kapoor's husband, Ram Kapoor, is already a part of Lock Upp. When the actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, they asked her if she would join the show. Gautami initially said, "Ram ki marzi." But when the paps asked her if she would join as a wildcard, the actress quickly said, "Nahi nahi, wildcard nahi. Mere bachchon ko kaun dekhega? (No, no, not as a wildcard. Who will look after my children?)."

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa Mid-Week Eviction

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the mid-week eviction took place, and Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, was eliminated from the show.