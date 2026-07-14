Lock Upp: Yogesh Rawat's Ex Ruru Thakur & Asim Riaz To Enter As Wildcards? |

Netflix's Lock Upp is reportedly set to witness more wildcard entries in the coming days. According to reports, the new contestants could significantly shake up the game's dynamics. Will Lock Upp witness a Splitsvilla-like twist? Rumours suggest that Yogesh Rawat's ex-girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, might be among the new entrants. But is there any truth to these speculations?

As per a report by Viral Bollywood, Asim Riaz and Ruru Thakur are likely to enter Lock Upp as wildcard contestants. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform so far. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know if the rumours turn out to be true.

🚨 Exclusive Update 🚨

Some Reports Suggest's That #AsimRiaz And #RuruThakur Is All Set To Enter In Lock Upp Season 2 As Wildcard 🤯🔥



Maker's Want More Controversy 👀



📲 Follow @BBInsiderHQ#LockUpp2 #LockUpp — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) July 14, 2026

Who Is Asim Riaz?

Asim Riaz is a model, rapper and reality television personality who rose to nationwide fame as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Before entering the reality show, he worked as a model for several national and international brands and also made a brief appearance in the 2014 film Main Tera Hero. Following Bigg Boss, Asim featured in numerous hit music videos, released his own rap tracks, and went on to participate in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Battleground, making headlines for his performances as well as his outspoken personality.

Who Is Ruru Thakur?

Ruru Thakur is an Indian cosplayer, model, content creator and reality TV personality who rose to fame after participating in MTV Splitsvilla X5. She is known for her cosplay content inspired by anime and pop culture, and has built a strong following on social media through her fashion and lifestyle videos. Ruru returned to the franchise as a wildcard contestant in MTV Splitsvilla X6, where her past relationship with fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat became one of the season's biggest talking points.

The new episodes of Lock Upp releases at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday only on Netflix.