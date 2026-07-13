'Main Completely Asexual Ban Chuki Hoon': Gaurav Khanna's Estranged Wife Akanksha Chamola Makes Shocking Revelation In Lock Upp

Gaurav Khanna's Estranged Wife Akanksha Chamola Makes Shocking Revelation In Lock Upp |

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's relationship has remained in the spotlight ever since the actress revealed that the two are heading for a divorce. With every new episode of the reality show, Akanksha has been making fresh revelations about her personal life. After previously stating that she has no plans to marry again, the actress has now opened up about identifying as "asexual" in her current phase of life.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, Akanksha spoke candidly about her feelings. Laila asked whether she would ever consider remarrying or if she planned to stay single. Responding to the question, Akanksha said, "Mereko dar baith gaya hai." Laila then asked whether a person's sexuality can change over time.

Sharing her perspective, Akanksha replied, "Sexuality aapka change hota rehta hai, aapke phases ke upar hota hai." She further revealed, "Ab mera divorce ho raha hai, abhi mereko kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Mujhe ladkiyon ke sath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyon ke sath bhi nahi chahiye." The actress said this reflects the phase she is currently going through.

Explaining her feelings further, Akanksha told Laila, "Alag phase chal raha hai, isko bolte hain Asexual." When Laila asked if being without a partner automatically makes someone asexual, Akanksha clarified that, for her, it means having no desire for any physical relationship. She concluded by saying, "Main completely Asexual ban chuki hoon."

Akanksha Chamola announced her separation from Gaurav Khanna during the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, revealing that they had mutually decided to end their marriage after living separately for nearly a year. She clarified that there was no bitterness between them and said they simply realised they were incompatible as life partners because they envisioned different futures. Reacting to the announcement, Gaurav said his love and support for Akanksha remained unchanged, calling her "meri biwi" and later, during his appearance on the show, telling her, "Legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband." He also stressed that he would not tolerate anyone speaking ill of her, while both maintained that they wanted to part ways with mutual respect and friendship.