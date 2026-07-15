Are Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Faking Their Divorce? Lock Upp 2’s Madhuri Jain Grover Reacts | FPJ Exclusive |

Akanksha Chamola’s announcement inside Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 that she and husband Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce has sparked massive debate on social media. While some sympathised with the couple, a section of the internet questioned the timing of the revelation, accusing them of using their marital issues for publicity and even alleging that the divorce news was staged to help Akanksha stay relevant on the reality show.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Lock Upp 2 contestant Madhuri Jain Grover, who spent nearly two weeks inside the house with Akanksha, shared her views on the controversy and the allegations surrounding the couple.

Speaking about why people are questioning the divorce announcement, Madhuri said, “Honestly, that’s a personal matter between them. Everyone has a different perspective. Akanksha chose to use it as her secret on the show. Even when her husband (Gaurav) came into the house, his reaction suggested that he had no idea. He said, ‘I didn’t know about this. We were still discussing it.’ So, naturally, anyone would be troubled by something like that. That’s why people have mixed opinions. Doubts do arise in people’s minds because this is a private family matter and many feel that such issues should have been sorted out between themselves first.”

She further said that only Akanksha knows the reality of her marriage and people will continue to judge “But Akanksha herself said that she doesn’t know what others think. Whatever her relationship with her husband was, only she knows whether it was healthy or not, and what it was really like. She did what she felt was right for herself. As for people, they will always have opinions - that’s what they do. Their job is to form opinions.”