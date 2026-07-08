'Band Baja Diya Tune': Gaurav Khanna Enters Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola Breaks Down In Tears; Fans Question 'Divorce Drama' |

A new entry in Netflix's Lock Upp 2 is all set to shake up the game. Fans had been eagerly speculating whether Akanksha Chamola's husband, Gaurav Khanna, would enter the reality show, and the latest promo has finally put an end to the suspense. Despite their ongoing differences, Akanksha couldn't hide her smile as Gaurav walked into the house. But the big question remains, is he entering as a contestant or just making a special guest appearance?

The promo of the upcoming episode shows Gaurav making a dramatic Bollywood style entry. He says, "Ek samandar hai jo kabu mein hai mere. Ek katra hai jo mujhse sambhala nahi jata. Ek umra bitani hai uske bagair. Aur ek lamha hai jo mujhse gujara nahi jata." He then walks into the Lock Upp house.

The promo suggests that all the inmates' cells are locked as Gaurav enters. Standing at the gate of her cell, Akanksha is seen eagerly looking outside and saying, "Koi to aaya hai." As Gaurav walks in, the contestants react with a loud "Woah." He then stops outside Akanksha's cell. Seeing him, Akanksha breaks into a wide smile.

Gaurav Khanna at Lockup Reality Show

and that SMILE on Akansha Chamola's face said EVERYTHING! 😊#GauravKhanna #AkanshaChamola#LockUpp2

pic.twitter.com/upHVH7HZyY — Syeda Javeria (@Syeda08_javeria) July 8, 2026

Gaurav then says to Akanksha, "Band baja diya tune." Moments later, the promo shows Akanksha breaking down in tears.

The bestest way should have been him confronting her once she came out.

The relation was already a joke to some people & now, while audience gonna either target Akanksha calling her names or target Gaurav for forcing her.



I just haaaaate it — ums (@ums91854161) July 8, 2026

As soon as the promo went viral, social media was flooded with reactions. Many users questioned whether the couple's reported divorce was genuine, while others speculated that Gaurav and Akanksha might reconcile after Lock Upp. Some even alleged that the entire controversy was created for the show. One user wrote, "I think Akanksha could have still done great in show without this fake divorce drama." Another commented, "Aap toh show mein hi aa gye apne acting skills dikhane. What drama are this couple doing?"

Wtf was that Gaurav Khanna ka shayari?? 😂😂😂 ye kya chtiyapa chal raha hai. Chamola and Gk ka.. I think Akanksha could have still done great in show without this fake divorce drama — G (@sassy_enough) July 8, 2026

Gaurav bhai mujhe laga show se bahar aane ke baad chalu jroge aap...

Aap toh show mein hi aa gye apne actimg skills dikhane 😂😂

What drama are this couple doing?

Akanksha keh rhi pyaar nahi mila...gaurav one sided lover ki tarah aa rha 🤣🤣#lockupp #lockupp2 — Muskan (@_gossipmonger) July 8, 2026

Yes wha akanksha ne gaurav ko sympathy dilai thi aur yaha gaurav Akanksha ko sympathy dilayega😭 hisab barabar — 𝚲𝐚𝐬𝐡𝛊 (@Thakurain_01) July 8, 2026

Akanksha's divorce revelation has been one of the biggest talking points of Lock Upp 2. During the premiere episode, she shocked everyone by saying, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public." She further clarified that there was no bitterness between them, adding, "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other."