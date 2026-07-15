Vanshaj Singh & Kashish Kapoor To Enter As Wildcards After THESE Two Contestants' Elimination In Alliance? |

A new wildcard entry is all set to shake things up in Prime Video's Alliance. But who will it be? Reports suggest that Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh won't be the final wildcard contestants of the season. Host Kunal Kemmu had earlier hinted that every elimination would be followed by a wildcard entry. So, who is likely to exit next, and who could replace them? Here's everything we know so far.

Alliance: Who Might Get Eliminated Next?

Reports suggest that the reality show could witness another double elimination. According to Heena Kumawat, Riiva Kishan and Armaan Khera are likely to be eliminated from the competition. However, the makers have not confirmed these reports, and viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes for an official announcement.

Alliance: Which Two Celebs Could Enter As Wildcards?

If the reported double elimination takes place, two new wildcard contestants are expected to enter the game. According to reports, Vanshaj Singh and Kashish Kapoor are likely to join Alliance in the upcoming episodes.

The report further claims that Vanshaj's entry will spark major drama, with the wildcard contestant allegedly getting into a heated argument with Kushal Tandon soon after entering the house.

Who Is Vanshaj Singh?

Vanshaj Singh is a content creator and reality show personality who was previously seen on Alliance. During his earlier stint, he grabbed headlines for his heated clash with Kushal Tandon after the two got into an argument over age-related remarks. Before Alliance, Vanshaj was also a contestant on The 50, where he made news for his confrontations with actor Karan Patel, making him one of the more outspoken reality TV contestants.

Who Is Kashish Kapoor?

Kashish Kapoor is a reality TV star and social media personality who rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla X5. She later participated in Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant, where she was often in the spotlight for her outspoken nature and conflicts with fellow housemates. Known for her bold personality and unfiltered opinions, Kashish is expected to add fresh drama and competition if she enters Alliance.