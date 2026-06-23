Alliance FULL List Of Contestants: From Ravi Kishan & His Daughter Riva To Kushal Tandon - Celebs Who Will Be Seen In Kunal Kemmu's Show

Prime Video and Banijay Asia officially unveiled the contestants of their upcoming reality competition Alliance on Tuesday. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show will feature 16 celebrities entering the game with someone they already know, trust, or share a personal connection with. However, those relationships could soon be tested as the competition unfolds.

Here's a look at all the contestants who will be part of Alliance:

Ravi Kishan and Rivva Kishan

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan will enter the game alongside his daughter Rivva Kishan. Their father-daughter bond will be under the spotlight as they navigate a competition built around shifting alliances.

Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni

Close friends from the entertainment industry, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni are among the most recognisable faces in the lineup. Their friendship could play a key role, especially in the early stages of the game.

Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa

Television host Mini Mathur joins the show with presenter and DJ Nikhil Chinapa. The duo share a long-standing association in the entertainment space and will now test their teamwork in a competitive setting.

Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah

Social media personality Zaid Darbar and actor Daisy Shah will also be seen competing together. Their existing connection will be put to the test as the game's dynamics continue to evolve.

Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor

Digital creator Ruhee Dosani and television actress Niti Taylor enter the show as a pair. Both have strong fan followings and will be looking to adapt to the show's strategy-driven format.

Vanshaj Singh and Armaan Khera

Actors Vanshaj Singh and Armaan Khera will be among the contestants competing for the title. Their understanding of each other may help them navigate the challenges ahead.

Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri

Popular gaming creator Payal Dhare, known as Payal Gaming, joins forces with content creator Sabby Suri. The duo brings digital influence and a younger audience base to the competition.

Delbar Arya and Dollyy Javved

Actress Delbar Arya and social media personality Dollyy Javved complete the contestant lineup. Their partnership will be tested as alliances continue to shift throughout the season.

What Is Alliance About?

Along with revealing the contestants, the makers have also released the show's first promo. Unlike conventional reality shows, Alliance revolves around relationships that are designed to break rather than strengthen.

The competition begins with contestants entering in pairs based on existing bonds, friendships, family ties, or personal connections. However, the twist is that these alliances won't remain intact for long. The show's format constantly reshuffles dynamics, forcing contestants to rethink their strategies.

The makers shared the promo with the caption, "Yahaan Alliance banti hai, tootne ke liye! 🔥😎 #AllianceOnPrime, New Show, Daily from 26th June at 12 Noon!"

According to the format, the game is controlled by "The System," which dictates twists, challenges, and key decisions. Alliances will change regularly, while eliminations and new entries are expected to keep contestants on edge throughout the season.

Alliance will stream on Prime Video. New episodes will be released daily from June 26 at 12 pm.