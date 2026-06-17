'Bas Fingers Crossed': Uorfi Javed To Be Seen In Kunal Khemmu's Show Alliance? The Traitors India Winner's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Guessing

Uorfi Javed To Be Seen In Kunal Khemmu's Prime Video Show Alliance? |

With several reality shows lined up in the coming weeks, all eyes are currently on Alliance. Ever since Prime Video announced the show's release date, speculation has been rife about which celebrities will be a part of the reality series, with fans particularly curious to know whether The Traitors India winner Uorfi Javed will join the show. The fashion influencer and reality TV star recently took to social media to address the buzz surrounding her possible participation in Kunal Khemmu's show, Alliance.

Several reports have claimed that Uorfi has been confirmed as a contestant on Prime Video's Alliance. Adding fuel to the speculation, she re-shared one such post on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Bas fingers crossed." While her reaction has sparked fresh discussions among fans, it remains unclear whether she is hinting at ongoing talks with the makers or simply expressing hope. However, Uorfi did not explicitly confirm or deny her participation in the show.

On June 16, Prime Video India released a poster of its upcoming reality show Alliance. The poster featured Kunal Khemmu, while the faces of the contestants were concealed in the background, adding to the intrigue around the show's lineup. Prime Video captioned the post, "bharosa rakho, Alliances ki game is going to keep you hooked." Reacting to it, Uorfi commented, "So excited."

Alliance Release Date

Alliance will be available to stream on Prime Video India from June 26, 2026. New episodes of the reality show will be released daily at 12 PM on the streaming platform.

Hosted by Kunal Khemmu, Alliance marks Prime Video's first-ever daily reality show and is produced by Banijay Asia. Adapted from a globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol and Talpa Studios, the show will see 16 contestants enter the game in pairs, only to discover that alliances can change at any moment. Packed with strategy, betrayal, and high-stakes challenges, the reality series promises intense competition where only one contestant will emerge victorious.