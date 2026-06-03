'I Thought Her Career Is Dead': Uorfi Javed Applauds Rhea Chakraborty's Career Comeback After Facing Scrutiny Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Uorfi Javed Applauds Rhea Chakraborty's Remarkable Career Comeback |

Television actress Uorfi Javed praised Rhea Chakraborty for overcoming the challenges she faced following the Sushant Singh Rajput case and rebuilding her career from scratch. Uorfi lauded Rhea for creating a name for herself all over again and admitted that she had once believed Rhea's career was over. However, Rhea has successfully reinvented herself as a founder and entrepreneur.

Talking to Variety India, Uorfi said, "Honestly, if I had been there, I would have thought, 'Everything is over now'." She then praised Rhea, saying, "But the way she [Rhea] got out of it? She's created such a good brand. She's created a name for herself again."

Uorfi added that when everything surrounding Sushant was unfolding, she believed Rhea's "career is dead." Praising her for rebuilding herself stronger than ever, Uorfi said, "I would have thought, 'It's impossible. Her career is dead.' But she did it, man. That lady's got ba**s."

Focusing on healing and personal growth, Rhea started her own podcast channel, Chapter 2. She has also co-founded Chapter 2 Drip, a streetwear clothing brand, along with her brother, Showik Chakraborty.

Uorfi also spoke about other women who have inspired her journey. Talking about the Kardashians, she said, "No one was my role model. I didn't know anyone who was doing this. I was just creating my own name, but I do feel like they (The Kardashians) have done something nearly impossible to do (sic)." She praised the Kardashians for building a massive brand for themselves despite not coming from the entertainment industry.

Uorfi also admires Samantha Ruth Prabhu's journey. Calling the actress "very inspiring" and a "nice" human being, she spoke about Samantha's warmth and said, "When you meet her, she's so warm. She'll give you that tight hug, so I really like her."

Uorfi Javed is a television actress, social media personality, and fashion influencer who rose to fame with her appearances in popular TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she gained nationwide recognition after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Over the years, Uorfi carved a unique niche for herself through her unconventional fashion choices and viral social media presence, often making headlines for her bold and experimental outfits. Born and raised in Lucknow, she comes from a middle-class family and has frequently spoken about the personal and financial struggles she faced before achieving success.