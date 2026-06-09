Lock Upp Season 2 Release Date & Time On Netflix: Ekta Kapoor's Reality Show Gets A Grand Street-Style Reveal; Here's When It Premieres

Lock Upp Season 2 Release Date & Time On Netflix |

Netflix India has finally announced the release date of Lock Upp Season 2, and the reveal was anything but ordinary. In a unique promotional campaign, people dressed in red and white outfits were seen marching through several locations across Delhi and Mumbai, drawing the attention of passersby while unveiling the premiere date of the much-awaited reality show.

Lock Upp Season 2 Release Date On Netflix

Netflix India shared the announcement on social media, writing, "Tareekh lock kar lo. The wait is almost over." The streamer then revealed that Lock Upp Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 27, 2026. New episodes will be available for streaming every Saturday at 8 PM.While the official contestant list is yet to be unveiled, reports suggest that Ssunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has been approached and is likely to be among the contestants this season, as per TOI. Multiple reports claim that Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are being considered as hosts, replacing Kangana Ranaut. Netflix has not officially confirmed the names yet.

Lock Upp Season 2 is being produced by Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Netflix India. The reality show was originally created by Ekta Kapoor and first premiered in 2022 on ALTBalaji and MX Player, becoming one of the most talked-about OTT reality shows. The upcoming season marks the show's shift to Netflix, with the makers promising a bigger scale, fresh twists, and a revamped format.

As of now, Netflix has not officially announced the host or jailer for Season 2. However, recent reports suggest that Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are being considered as hosts, potentially replacing Season 1 host Kangana Ranaut. The streaming giant has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation. Similarly, there has been no official announcement regarding the jailer's role, which was previously played by Karan Kundrra in the first season.

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While the official contestant list is yet to be unveiled, reports suggest that Ssunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has been approached and is likely to be among the contestants this season, as per TOI. Multiple reports claim that Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are being considered as hosts, replacing Kangana Ranaut. Netflix has not officially confirmed the names yet.