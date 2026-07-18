Inside Lock Upp Star & Influencer Riyaz Ali's Luxurious Mumbai Home, Farah Khan Gives Tour

Riyaz Ali's home tour | Image Courtesy: Farah Khan YouTube

From creating viral videos on social media to becoming a household name through Lock Upp, Riyaz Ali has built an impressive career at a young age. On July 17, the influencer opened the doors to his stylish Mumbai apartment for filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip, giving fans a glimpse into the space he proudly calls home.

Inside Riyaz Ali's Mumbai home

The first impression begins right at the entrance, where the foyer sets an elegant tone. Decorative wall panelling, a statement floor vase filled with tall dried branches and carefully placed indoor greenery create a welcoming corner that feels refined without being overwhelming. The neutral colour palette instantly gives the home a calm and luxurious ambience.

Moving into the living room, the home embraces a contemporary design language with warm beige walls, greige cabinetry, matte black detailing and champagne-gold accents subtly woven into the décor. White flooring brightens the entire space, while floor-to-ceiling curtains soften the room and allow natural light to flow through. The long, rectangular layout keeps the living area spacious and uncluttered, with the entertainment unit positioned opposite the seating area for a balanced look.

One of the most personal corners of the house is the decorative shelving built into the living room. Rather than filling it with excessive décor, Riyaz has displayed a curated collection of awards, achievements and statement decorative pieces.

Lighting plays a major role throughout the apartment. Recessed LED lights create a warm glow across the ceilings, while a sculptural circular chandelier becomes the visual centrepiece of the living room.

The dining area flows effortlessly from the living space, continuing the apartment's clean and sophisticated aesthetic. A sleek dining table with a white stone top and contrasting black base anchors the space, with plush grey velvet chairs featuring quilted detailing and rounded backrests.

The kitchen follows an efficient galley-style layout, where functionality meets style. Parallel countertops maximise workspace, while matte beige and greige cabinetry keeps the design seamless and clutter-free. Free from heavy patterns or loud colours, the kitchen maintains the home's overall understated luxury, proving that simplicity can often make the biggest design statement.