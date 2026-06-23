'First Home Any Woman In My Family Has Owned': Dia Mirza Gives Tour Inside Her Eco-Friendly Mumbai House She Bought At Just The Age Of 19

Dia Mirza's house | Image Courtesy: Farah Khan | Youtube

Celebrity homes are often synonymous with sprawling mansions, gleaming marble floors and ultra-luxurious interiors. But actress Dia Mirza's Mumbai home tells a very different story, one filled with memories, greenery, art and an emotional milestone that changed her family's history forever.

Story behind Dia Mirza's home

Recently, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan visited Dia for a home tour, and what unfolded was less about celebrity glamour and more about warmth, heritage and heartfelt moments.

Speaking to Farah, Dia revealed details about the home, stating, "This is my refuge. It is the first home any woman in my family has owned." She went on to share that she bought the house when she was just 19 years old, using the money she earned from her film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Image Courtesy: Farah Khan | Youtube

A space where nature meets nostalgia

The moment one enters the house, it's clear that Dia's style is deeply personal. The home opens into an airy living and dining space that embraces an open layout. High ceilings, textured walls and expansive windows overlooking the garden make the interiors feel bright and connected to the outdoors.

The living room is dotted with vintage furniture, colourful rugs, elegant lighting fixtures and a carefully curated collection of artworks. One wall is devoted entirely to books, while a cosy reading nook by the window offers stunning views of the greenery outside.

Image Courtesy: Farah Khan | Youtube

The dining area is equally inviting. Positioned next to a large window, it features an L-shaped bench that turns the corner into a relaxed gathering spot for family and friends.

Among all the beautiful spaces, Dia's London-inspired kitchen is one of the standout features of the house. But perhaps the most emotional corner is a photo gallery tucked into the lobby. The wall traces Dia's life journey, from childhood snapshots to family portraits and cherished memories with her biological father, Frank, who was a German artist and architect.