Inside Vedang Raina's Rented Mumbai Home With Vintage Interiors: Farah Khan Gives House Tour With Sharvari

Actor Vedang Raina may be one of Bollywood's rising stars, but his Mumbai home proves that good taste doesn't require grand extravagance. In a recent home tour featured on filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube channel, the actor welcomed Farah, her cook Dilip, and actress Sharvari into his stylish apartment, giving fans a closer look at the space he currently calls home.

One of the first things Vedang clarified during the tour was that the apartment isn't owned by him. "We lucked out with this place. I've taken it on rent," he shared, setting the tone for a refreshingly honest and relatable house tour.

Inside Vedang Raina's vintage-inspired Mumbai home

The heart of the home is undoubtedly its spacious living area. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural sunlight to flood the room throughout the day, instantly making the space feel bright and welcoming.

The interiors strike a balance between elegance and comfort. Soft cream-coloured sofas, layered rugs, bookshelves, and warm lighting create an inviting atmosphere that feels lived-in rather than overly designed. Decorative wall mouldings add a subtle touch of sophistication, lending the room an old-world charm while maintaining a contemporary aesthetic.

Wooden accents, indoor plants, and carefully chosen décor pieces soften the contemporary layout. The result is a home that feels stylish yet personal, with every corner reflecting the actor's understated taste.

A minimal yet functional kitchen

The kitchen follows a sleek and practical design philosophy. Built in a galley-style layout, the space features streamlined cabinetry, integrated appliances, neutral colour palettes, and generous counter space.

Adjacent to the living area sits a warm and intimate dining corner. A solid wooden dining table anchors the space, resting atop a traditional patterned rug which adds texture and character.

Vedang's passion for cinema is also visible throughout the apartment. One standout piece is a vintage poster of the classic film Bombay to Goa, which became a conversation starter during the tour.

Bookshelves and reading nooks are scattered across the home, revealing another side of the actor's personality. Vedang shared that his father is the biggest reader in the family, a detail reflected in the home's collection of books and thoughtfully curated corners designed for quiet reading.