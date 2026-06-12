Inside Shilpa Shetty's Maison Twenty-Seven By Bastian At Ahmedabad Airport: A 52,000 Sq-ft Restaurant With Wellness Room, Jacuzzi Corner & More

After Mumbai and Goa, Shilpa Shetty's hospitality empire Bastian has just landed in Ahmedabad, and it's impossible to miss. Known for combining luxury dining with immersive experiences, the actress-entrepreneur has unveiled Maison Twenty-Seven by Bastian, a massive new destination at Ahmedabad Airport that goes far beyond the typical airport restaurant.

Spread across an impressive 52,000 square feet, the new venture is already generating buzz for its stunning interiors, wellness-focused spaces, and extensive food offerings. Positioned just outside the Arrivals section of Terminal 2, the venue is designed to cater not only to travellers but also to local residents looking for an elevated dining experience.

Inside Shilpa Shetty's new Bastian outlet

Unlike traditional airport eateries that focus purely on quick meals, Maison Twenty-Seven aims to create an all-encompassing lifestyle destination. Developed in partnership with Adani Airports, the space combines hospitality, wellness, dining, and entertainment under one roof.

The interiors make a dramatic first impression. Rich shades of red, orange, black, and yellow flow throughout the space, creating a lively yet luxurious atmosphere. Large chandeliers, artistic walls, textured finishes, and thoughtfully placed lighting add depth to the design.

There is a centrally positioned beverage station with cosy corners, warm lamps, and layered décor that create intimate pockets within the larger space. While the venue is expansive enough to host hundreds of guests, clever design elements prevent it from feeling overwhelming.

One of the biggest talking points is the dedicated wellness zone. Staying true to the venue's philosophy of relaxation and self-care, guests can explore a spa-inspired wellness room designed to offer a calming retreat from the hustle of travel.

Adding to the conversation are unique jacuzzi-style corners, an unusual feature for an airport-integrated hospitality destination and one that sets Maison apart from conventional dining spaces.

From tacos to vegan delights

The menu offers a wide variety of choices catering to different dietary preferences. Guests can explore dishes ranging from vegetarian tacos and Mexican-inspired bowls to indulgent desserts and speciality beverages.

Options such as strawberry matcha drinks, hazelnut-based desserts, and an assortment of sweet treats add variety to the experience. Dedicated Jain and vegan menus ensure inclusivity, while a separate dessert section allows diners to mix and match according to their preferences.