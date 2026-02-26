Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Launches Mumbai's FIRST Beach Club In Juhu With Sunset View, Live Dj & Giant Swimming Pool: Take A Look Inside

Mumbai just got its own slice of Saint-Tropez, and it comes with sunset views, live DJ beats and a giant pool by the sea. Yes, you read that right! Bollywood actress and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty's popular restaurant brand has expanded its footprint with the launch of Bastian Hospitality's first-ever beach club in Juhu, and it’s already shaping up to be the city’s most glamorous new address.

Mumbai’s first true beach club

Unveiled by founder Ranjit Bindra and actress Shilpa Shetty, Bastian Beach Club is Mumbai's first all-day beachfront destination that merges dining, leisure, wellness and nightlife in one sweeping space. Located at Sun-n-Sand in Juhu, the property reimagines beach culture for the city with European coastal aesthetics fused with unmistakable Bombay flair.

Saint-Tropez elegance in the heart of juhu

Designed by Minal Chopra, the architecture leans into open layouts, airy transitions and uninterrupted sea views. Inspired by Ibiza, Mykonos and Saint-Tropez, the space shifts effortlessly from relaxed daytime lounging to high-energy evenings under the stars.

At its heart lies a sprawling swimming pool that leads the club's visual drama. During the day, it’s about laid-back luxury with families brunching by the water, friends soaking in the sun, curated kids’ activities and wellness-led mornings.

As golden hour sets in, the mood shifts. Sunset seatings roll into chic sundowners, and the tempo rises with live DJs and immersive music experiences. By night, it transforms into a stylish party hub with curated gatherings and elevated social soirées.

What's on the menu?

The culinary program draws from Bastian's cult favourites and Inka's bold flavours, blending Asian and Latin influences.

Small plates include Veg Dry Corn Ceviche with chipotle and green apple, Like Guacamole with habanero heat, and crispy Rock Broccolini tossed with curry leaf and chilli. Seafood lovers can opt for Hamachi Ceviche layered with sweet potato and tiger milk.

Sushi, bao and dumplings form a major highlight, while mains range from the Tropical Bowl with coconut milk and turmeric-spiced cottage cheese to Kinoko Hikari with wild mushrooms and truffle oil. For meat lovers, the 5 Pimientas Chicken Bowl packs a peppery punch, while the Arabian Seabass Amazonico offers bold, smoky flavours.

Desserts promise indulgence, from tiramisu and cheesecake to the hazelnut pull-me-up cake and zesty lime-lemon creation that steal the spotlight.

Cocktails with a coastal twist

The bar menu is equally experimental. The Sakura Cloud Martini pairs gin with sake and lychee, finished with jasmine foam. Tigre Verde mixes vodka with coriander and citrus, while Pacific Breeze combines tequila with lemongrass, ginger and coconut water. The Shogun Mojito gives the classic a Japanese spin with shiso and sake.

Details you need to know

The weekend cover charge stands at ₹5,000 per person.

Where: 39, Sun-n-Sand, Juhu Beach, Mumbai

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 4 pm to 1 am