Malaika Arora Opens New Thai-European Restaurant 'Sweeney' Under 90-Year-Old Mango Tree In Mumbai

After the success of Scarlett House, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is expanding her hospitality footprint with a brand-new culinary address. Her latest venture, Sweeney, opened its doors on February 23, 2026, in collaboration with restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi – and it’s already creating buzz for its unique concept and dreamy setting.

A restaurant rooted in stories and shade

Set beneath a sprawling 90-year-old mango tree in Khar, Sweeney blends indoor comfort with breezy garden dining. The layout gently flows from an open-air seating area into thoughtfully designed interiors, inspired by the relaxed dining culture of Thailand. Outside, tables are tucked into cozy corners perfect for lingering lunches. Step indoors and you’ll find soaring ceilings, muted sage-toned walls, soft white drapes filtering sunlight, and slow-spinning fans that add to the laid-back charm.

An upper-level nook with low seating invites unhurried conversations, while a subtly integrated DJ console hints at evenings that transition from mellow to mood-lit. The space feels intimate yet airy, designed for long meals, shared plates, and meaningful pauses.

Two kitchens, one philosophy

Sweeney’s menu is a heartfelt ode to Thai and European home-style cooking, two culinary worlds the founders say they’ve personally lived with and loved. The focus is on craftsmanship and quiet consistency, both in the kitchen and behind the bar.

On the Thai side, comfort classics shine. A fragrant coconut-galangal soup is finished with a mist of makrut lime at the table. Minced chicken tossed in Thai herbs arrives in crisp lettuce cups, while lotus root and pomelo come together in a citrusy, textured salad. Bite-sized betel leaf wraps and crispy mushrooms glazed in tamarind-chilli offer bold, punchy flavours. For mains, think sweet-spicy pineapple rice studded with prawns and cashews, alongside indulgent crab rice variations. Desserts reimagine tradition, like a mango sticky rice-inspired crème brûlée or rose-scented water chestnuts in chilled coconut milk.

The European selection leans into rustic elegance. A deeply caramelised onion soup crowned with melted cheese, golden goat cheese croquettes drizzled with chilli honey, and feta parcels kissed with truffle honey set the tone. Handmade tortellini, slow-braised lamb shank, grilled chicken in white wine jus, and even a chimichurri-laced prawn risotto round out the mains. For dessert, a flaky pistachio pastry layered with mascarpone offers a delicate finish. And that’s just a glimpse, there are over 60 dishes on the full menu.

Cocktails with character

The bar, led by a women-forward team, reflects the food philosophy, thoughtful and expressive. Expect inventive blends like a roasted pineapple whisky mix, a tamarind-kissed spritz, a Thai tea-infused Negroni, and a papaya-sage rum creation. Zero-proof options spotlight regional flavours too, with tamarind, kaffir lime, basil and honey playing starring roles.

With Sweeney, Malaika Arora isn’t just opening another restaurant, she’s shaping a space where cultures meet, flavours travel, and every meal unfolds at its own unhurried pace.