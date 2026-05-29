Inside Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Luxurious Bandra Penthouse With Twilight Zone & Bohemian Rooms

Inside Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's home | Image Courtesy: Asian Paints

There's a certain charm about celebrity homes that instantly pulls you in, especially when the space feels deeply personal rather than just Pinterest-perfect. And that's exactly the vibe inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's dreamy Bandra penthouse. Equal parts luxurious, cosy, artsy, and lived-in, the couple’s Mumbai home beautifully reflects their personalities.

Inside Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's home

Recently, Asian Paints gave fans glimpses into their sea-facing penthouse in their 'Where The Heart Is' segment, offering a space with a perfect blend of modern sophistication and laid-back bohemian energy. The moment you enter the home, you’re greeted by an expansive living area flooded with natural light from towering glass windows that open up to breathtaking skyline views and a wraparound balcony.

Image Courtesy: Asian Paints

The interiors strike a balance between earthy elegance and coastal calm. Think creamy neutral sofas, rustic dark-wood furniture, textured stone walls, indoor plants, and warm beige flooring that instantly makes the space feel inviting. Wooden beams running across the ceiling add a subtle rustic charm, while thoughtfully placed décor pieces make every corner feel intimate rather than overly styled.

Image Courtesy: Asian Paints

Dual living-room, twilight zone & more

One of the standout elements of the house is its dual living-room concept. The first lounge embraces a relaxed boho-beach aesthetic with soft tones and easy seating, perfect for slow mornings or casual hangouts. The second living room, however, leans moodier and more refined, featuring denim-blue sofas, statement lighting, wooden accents, and a chic bar setup designed for entertaining guests.

Image Courtesy: Asian Paints

But perhaps the most unique corner of the penthouse is what the couple lovingly calls their "Twilight Zone." Painted in a striking deep blue shade, the den doubles up as their travel memory wall. It’s filled with souvenirs, keepsakes, and reminders from trips they’ve taken together, transforming the area into a deeply sentimental space rather than just another stylish room. Plush brown couches, abstract artwork, vintage-inspired furniture, and cosy lighting make the nook feel like the perfect escape within the home.