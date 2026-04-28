Inside Remo D'souza's Mumbai House 'Sabr' With World's Smallest Shivling, Mother Mary Statue And Mandir

Inside Remo D'souza's Mumbai House 'Sabr' | Image Courtesy: Youtube (Curly Tales)

Step inside choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza’s Mumbai home, and it's clear this isn't just a house; it's a deeply personal space where faith, family, and creativity blend seamlessly. Named "Sabr", the space reflects not just his journey in the industry but also the life he shares with wife Lizelle, their pets, and their spiritual beliefs.

Tour inside Remo D'souza's 'Sabr'

The couple’s home tour given by Curly Tales offers a peek into a thoughtfully designed space that balances minimalism with warmth. The main hall instantly sets the tone with plush grey sofas, striking artwork, and an open, airy feel thanks to a glass partition that connects it to the dining area. It’s elegant without trying too hard and clearly designed for both comfort and style.

Then comes the dining section, which leans more towards luxe detailing. Think a sleek marble-top table, reflective mirrored walls, and a crystal chandelier that adds a subtle glow to the space. Wooden flooring ties it all together, perfect for hosting or intimate family meals.

While much of the house sticks to muted tones, the TV room is where things get playful. This space allows for more colour and personality, featuring bold blue walls, statement art pieces, and chic elements like Versace cushions. Add to that soft lighting, linen curtains, and large French windows, and you’ve got a cosy yet stylish corner filled with natural light.

Interiors of Remo's Mumbai house | Image Courtesy: Youtube (Curly Tales)

Faith at the heart of the home

What truly sets this house apart is its strong spiritual core. Reflecting their multi-faith beliefs, the home features a statue of Mother Mary alongside dedicated temple spaces. There’s a mandir near the entrance devoted to Lord Ganesha, while another sacred area is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Lord Ganesha temple | Image Courtesy: Youtube (Curly Tales)

Interestingly, the couple designed the outdoor temple before building the rest of the home. Placed in the northeast direction, the Shiva temple houses a rare Shaligram believed to be part of the world’s smallest Shivling. The space also features a calming waterfall element, which the couple believes adds a divine energy to the area.

World’s smallest Shivling | Image Courtesy: Youtube (Curly Tales)

Beyond decor and design, the home is filled with life. From their love for pets to their shared routines as a family, every corner feels lived-in and meaningful.