'Mumbai Mein Kahi Nahi Milega': Inside Jackie Shroff's Sea-Facing Home In Bandra; Ice Bath Jacuzzi, Lord Hanuman & Cozy Lounge | YouTube @Farah Khan

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s Mumbai residence has become the talk of the internet after filmmaker Farah Khan offered a glimpse inside the sea-facing home through her latest YouTube vlog. The video, which also features Jackie’s daughter, Krishna Shroff, showcases a perfect blend of warmth, minimalism and luxury.

As Farah steps into the Bandra home, she is instantly struck by its cozy vibe, highlighted by elegant wooden flooring and a thoughtfully curated interior. Krishna, who recently gained attention for her stint on The 50, takes viewers on a detailed tour, revealing that the house reflects her family’s artistic sensibilities, especially her mother’s passion for art collecting. The walls are adorned with striking pieces, including paintings inspired by Goddess Lakshmi, adding a cultural touch to the modern space.

The home also features a small yet serene temple area, complete with an idol of Lord Hanuman, offering a spiritual corner within the stylish apartment. The expansive living room, designed with an open layout, further enhances the home’s inviting and lived-in feel.

One of the biggest highlights of the property is its balcony, which opens up to uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea. Emphasising the exclusivity of the location, Krishna remarks that such a view is rare in Mumbai, with no buildings obstructing the scenery or compromising privacy. The balcony doubles as a relaxation zone, featuring a private jacuzzi, reportedly located next to Tiger Shroff’s bedroom, as well as an ice bath setup.

According to Krishna, both the jacuzzi and ice bath are essential for recovery and maintaining a healthy nervous system, reflecting the family’s focus on wellness. The sea-facing apartment, reportedly valued at around ₹31 crore, stands out for its seamless mix of luxury and comfort, further elevated by art, open spaces and natural light.

Adding a fun element to the vlog, Farah’s chef Dilip, who has become a fan favourite for his comic timing, was seen preparing a delicious Mediterranean chicken dish, which was enjoyed by everyone.

From panoramic sea views to wellness-focused amenities, Jackie Shroff’s Bandra home offers a rare peek into a space that is both indulgent and deeply personal, proving why Krishna’s claim, “Mumbai mein kahi nahi milega,” resonates with viewers online.