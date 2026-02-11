Inside Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's 5500 Sq Ft Luxurious Mumbai Home Featuring Private Theatre & Walk-In Wardrobes |

Actor Ankita Lokhande and entrepreneur Vicky Jain’s sprawling 5,500 sq ft Mumbai residence has taken the internet by storm after Good Homes Magazine shared exclusive visuals of the couple’s dreamy house on Instagram. Designed by Sejal Shah, the home is a stunning blend of minimalism and luxury.

Located on a high floor of a premium residential tower in Mumbai, the apartment offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. Conceptualised as a peaceful escape from the couple’s fast-paced professional lives, the home unfolds as an all-white sanctuary layered with texture, art and subtle patterns. Interestingly, the designer is said to have experimented with nearly twenty shades of white to create depth while maintaining the aesthetic.

The residence opens into a grand living area anchored by a striking artwork by Yohan Shah, instantly setting an artistic tone. The expansive layout seamlessly connects different zones of the home, including a sleek modern kitchen with a counter that serves as both a functional and social hub.

Adding to its indulgent charm, the house features a spa-cum-makeup room, dedicated guest and family bedrooms, a private office space, a pooja room and even a personal theatre. The serene master suite stands out with its spacious walk-in wardrobe, reflecting luxury.

Dominated by shades of white and beige, the interiors are enriched with custom-made carpets and modern furniture pieces that enhance the clean aesthetic. Sustainability has also been consciously integrated into the design, making the home not just beautiful but mindful.