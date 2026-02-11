 Inside Droupadi Murmu's Presidential Banquet's Gala Dinner Menu Inspired By 5 Coastal States For Seychelles President
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a ceremonial banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Seychelles President, marking 50 years of Seychelles’ independence and Indo-Seychelles ties. The coastal-themed menu featured cuisines from 5 different coastal states of India with dishes like kosambari salad, jackfruit skewers, Udupi brinjal and Paneer Tellicherry.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a ceremonial banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 9, 2026, in honour of Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, who is on his first State visit to India. The evening carried special significance as it marked fifty years of Seychelles’ independence and five decades of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.

Reflecting the oceanic ties that bind the two nations, the banquet menu was thoughtfully curated around India’s rich coastal culinary traditions. Drawing inspiration from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the dinner was curated along India’s shoreline.

article-image

The evening began with a comforting White Pumpkin & Coconut Soup, delicately flavoured and served with mini idiyappam and a drizzle of aromatic curry-leaf oil inspired by Malabar cuisine.

Later, Guests were treated to Kosambari with Charred Pineapple and Yogurt Foam, a contemporary interpretation of the classic South Indian mung bean salad. Jackfruit and Banana Blossom skewers, served with edible sugarcane sticks and kokum essence, paid homage to Kerala’s flavours. Completing the trio was the ever-popular Mini Dhokla from Gujarat, topped with mustard tempering.

The pre-main course showcased earthy vegetables and coastal spices, including stuffed bottle gourd, yam preparations, and raw banana thoran in Karnataka-style yogurt sauce, paired with Malabari parotta and white millet bhakri.

For the main course, regional favourites were elevated to banquet elegance. Batata nu Shaak, Udupi Brinjal Sukka, Paneer Tellicherry, and Mushroom with Dal Varan were served alongside ghee-tempered Sona Masuri rice.

Dessert featured Maharashtra's Shrikhand, a custard infused with saffron and cardamom, Khubani & Akhrot Halwa, and fresh strawberries. The evening concluded with Nilgiri tea, cardamom tea, or traditional filter coffee.

