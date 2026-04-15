Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home Draws Inspiration From Her Parsi Root: Step Inside The Lavish Space Designed By The Actor

Mumbai homes often lean into minimal, modern aesthetics, but Bollywood star Tara Sutaria has gone the opposite route, creating a space that feels deeply personal, nostalgic, and rooted in her heritage. The actress recently gave Farah Khan a tour of her first-ever home in the city, and it’s less about trends and more about storytelling, where every corner reflects a piece of her journey, culture, and creative instincts.

Step inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai home

Tara’s home is a beautiful mix of Parsi charm and classic English influences, creating a warm, lived-in aesthetic. Instead of following a cookie-cutter design, she curated the space herself, filling it with meaningful pieces, including heirloom-style silverware and vintage-inspired décor elements.

Step inside, and the first thing that catches your eye is a stunning grand piano placed right at the entrance, setting the tone for a home that celebrates music and art. The living area flows seamlessly from here, featuring wooden flooring, neutral walls, plush rugs, and carefully chosen artwork. A vintage chandelier adds just the right amount of drama, while indoor plants and candles soften the overall vibe.

One of the most stunning features is her display wall, which acts like a visual diary. From her father’s record collection to special keepsakes from her film journey, every piece tells a story. There's even a clapperboard gifted during her early film days and artwork that marks new beginnings, making the space feel intimate rather than just aesthetically pleasing.

Another highlight is the dining area, which reflects Tara's love for hosting. Designed for intimate gatherings, it features beautifully arranged Parsi-Gujarati silverware, floral accents, and a refined table setup.