Inside Kritika Kamra's Cosy Mumbai Apartment, Which She Calls, 'House Of My 30s' | Instagram @archdigestindia & @thekuber

Actress Kritika Kamra recently tied the knot with actor and television host Gaurav Kapur in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Bandra residence in Mumbai on March 11. The couple hosted a private terrace wedding attended by close friends and several well-known faces from the entertainment and sports industry. As moments from the celebration continue to go viral online, fans are also curious about Kritika’s cosy Mumbai home that she fondly calls the “house of my 30s.”

The actress has been living in the rented apartment for the past few years, designing it as a warm and personal space away from the hustle of the film industry. Working closely with interior designer Purva Agrawal, Kritika transformed the apartment into a calm urban retreat that reflects her personal taste.

Talking about her vision for the space, Kritika explained that she intentionally avoided making the house feel like a celebrity residence filled with pictures and posters. “I may be an actor, but I didn’t want my posters and pictures splayed across the walls… I don’t even have a dresser with lights. I spend so much time in trailers that I needed this house to be my homely oasis. You won’t see the actor side of me here,” she shared.

For Kritika, the apartment represents a meaningful phase of her life. She described it as a temporary yet deeply personal home created specifically for this decade. “This is not my family home, my parents don't live with me, and I know this is not a permanent house. For me, this is the house of my 30s. And that's what I told Purva, I want this to be the house of my 30s,” she said.

The brief given to the designer was to create a modern yet layered aesthetic, combining contemporary interiors with traditional textures. Kritika also incorporated textiles from Cinnabar, the handloom label she founded during the lockdown to celebrate India’s rich weaving traditions.

After tying the knot, Gaurav Kapur & Kritika Kamra made their first public appearance together as husband and wife. For her special day, Kritika chose a classic sindoor red Chanderi saree that reflected timeless bridal elegance. While Gaurav Kapur complemented the bride’s traditional attire with a custom bandhgala by designer Raghavendra Rathore.

