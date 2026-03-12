Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Bride Kritika Kamra Wears True Sindhoor Red Chanderi Saree For Intimate Wedding In Mumbai | Instagram @josephradhik

Actor and television host Gaurav Kapur tied the knot with actress Kritika Kamra in an intimate wedding ceremony held at their Bandra residence in Mumbai on March 11, 2026. The couple kept the celebration simple and elegant, surrounded by close friends and family members. Shortly after the ceremony, the newlyweds made their first public appearance together as husband and wife.

Wedding Looks of the bride and groom:

For her special day, Kritika chose a classic sindoor red Chanderi saree that reflected timeless bridal elegance. The saree, sourced from the label Cinnabar, featured red-and-gold weaving crafted from tussar silk.

Speaking about her bridal look, Kritika shared her vision for the outfit. “From the beginning, I knew I wanted to wear a true sindoor red, but not too heavy. The fabric would do all the talking,” she said. The minimal yet rich aesthetic highlighted the beauty of the Chanderi saree while keeping the overall look graceful.

Meanwhile, the groom, Gaurav Kapur, complemented the bride’s traditional attire with a custom bandhgala by designer Raghavendra Rathore. The outfit featured fine thread embroidery and heritage-style buttons, adding a regal touch to his wedding ensemble.

Despite being a private ceremony, the wedding saw the presence of several well-known personalities from the entertainment and cricket worlds. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the ceremony with his wife, actress Hazel Keech, and their children, all dressed in traditional outfits. Former fast bowler Ashish Nehra was also among the guests who joined the special day.