Sara Tendulkar Is Perfect 'Dulhe Ki Behen' For Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Pre-Wedding In Mumbai - WATCH

Wedding bells are ringing in the Tendulkar household, and Mumbai just witnessed a celebration packed with glamour and serious style. As Arjun Tendulkar began his wedding festivities with Saaniya Chandhok, the spotlight at the sangeet ceremony effortlessly shifted to one person, his sister, Sara Tendulkar, who embraced her role as the ultimate 'dulhe ki behen' in breathtaking fashion.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on March 3, 2026, in Mumbai with a star-studded sangeet night attended by prominent names from cricket, entertainment and politics. While the guest list shimmered, Sara's vibrant ensemble truly stole the evening.

Take a look:

Decoding Sara's mehendi look

For her brother's big celebration, Sara chose a custom multi-hued lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta that radiated festive joy. The ensemble featured intricate multicoloured threadwork and mirror detailing, making it a perfect pick for a lively mehendi function.

The lehenga skirt was voluminous and rich in colour, blending deep pinks, reds and hints of green into a cohesive festive palette. She paired it with a princess-cut, half-sleeve choli that featured delicate craftsmanship and a striking backless detail, paired with an equally exquisite green dupatta.

When it came to accessories, Sara didn't hold back. She styled her lehenga with a statement necklace, coordinated earrings, stacked bangles and a bold maang tikka. Her makeup leaned towards soft glam with glowing skin, shimmering eyes, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips.

But the true highlight? Her hair. She opted for a neatly braided hairstyle adorned with a mirror-work Punjabi paranda, giving her look a playful yet rooted-in-tradition finish.

What Sachin and Anjali wore

For their son's grand celebration, proud parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar complemented the grandeur of the evening with their elegant choices.

Anjali chose a navy blue sharara set enriched with heavy gold embroidery, creating a regal contrast that felt timeless and sophisticated. She accessorised with a statement choker necklace, matching jhumas and a few rings. Meanwhile, Sachin kept it classic in a green kurta-pyjama set layered with a brown jacket featuring geometric motifs.

