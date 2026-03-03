 Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Virosh Turn Modern Day Prince & Princess For Their Dreamy Sangeet Ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Virosh Turn Modern Day Prince & Princess For Their Dreamy Sangeet Ceremony

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda stunned at their February 24 Sangeet in Udaipur, wearing custom Falguni Shane Peacock ensembles. Rashmika shimmered in a silver lehenga with a dramatic cape, while Vijay opted for a jewel-studded black outfit. The couple shared heartfelt captions about dancing, surprises and emotional family moments.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
article-image

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to make headlines with their wedding. Days after tying the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, the couple dropped a fresh batch of photos from their Sangeet night, and it’s all glitter, glam and full-heart dancing.

Hosted on February 24 at the same Udaipur venue, the Sangeet was an intimate yet high-energy celebration with close friends and family. From emotional speeches to surprise performances, the evening seemed to unfold like a movie dream sequence, complete with sequins and spotlight moments.

Virosh's bedazzling sangeet looks

For the big night, the newlyweds turned to designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock India for custom creations that blended drama with royalty.

Rashmika shimmered in a silver lehenga that caught the light from every angle. The ensemble was richly detailed and paired with a flowing cape and jaw-dropping diamond jewels. Despite the outfit’s weight, she danced through the night without missing a beat. 

article-image

Vijay complemented her sparkle with a jewel-embellished navy blue outfit that brought the perfect amount of bling. His structured silhouette, paired with a statement cape and a giant emerald necklace, made for a striking contrast against Rashmika’s silver glow. Together, they looked nothing less than a modern-day prince and princess.

