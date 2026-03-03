F1 Star Charles Leclerc Officially Marries Alexandra Saint-Mleux In Dreamy Monaco Wedding – Watch

It's official! Formula 1 sensation Charles Leclerc has indeed tied the knot with his longtime model girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux in a breathtaking ceremony in Monaco. After announcing their engagement in November 2025, the couple said “I do” in an intimate civil wedding on February 28, 2026, and the pictures look straight out of a romance film set on the Riviera.

Inside Mr and Mrs Leclerc wedding

The newlyweds made their marriage Instagram official, sharing a series of dreamy pictures and videos from their intimate ceremony, with a caption: “28/02/2026 - Civil Wedding 🤍”

The wedding was elegant yet understated, reflecting the couple’s signature style. One emotional clip captured Leclerc gently sliding a wedding band onto Alexandra’s finger before sealing the moment with a kiss.

In true Monaco fashion, the celebrations included a dreamy drive through scenic streets in a rare red 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa convertible, a nod to Leclerc’s racing roots. Another heart-melting moment featured the newlyweds posing beside the vintage car with their dachshund, Leo.

Photos from the day showed the couple sharing a balcony kiss overlooking the Mediterranean, holding hands against sweeping coastal views and driving away in their glamorous getaway car.

Additionally, the duo are planning to host a second wedding ceremony next year, and the fans are already in the frenzy.

Alexandra’s dreamy wedding gown

Alexandra looked like every bride’s dream in a custom white gown by Paolo Sebastian. The off-the-shoulder design featured long sleeves and a sculpted bodice, crafted in delicate French Chantilly lace adorned with butterfly embroidery. A flowing train trailed behind her, while vintage-inspired buttons lined the back of the gown.

Skipping a traditional veil, she styled her sleek bun with soft baby’s breath flowers framing her face. Sparkling Graff jewellery, including a diamond necklace, completed her bridal look, alongside her jaw-dropping engagement ring.

Charles’ chic groom style

Leclerc looked effortlessly sharp in an ivory suit paired with a dove-grey tie by Brunello Cucinelli. The refined ensemble perfectly complemented the Riviera setting, and, naturally, the couple arrived in a Ferrari, adding a signature racing touch to their wedding entrance.

