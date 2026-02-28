 Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's UNSEEN Wedding Pics Show Bride Arriving In Palki: Inside Details Of Their 'Periodic Era' Decor
Unseen photos from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s February 26 wedding show the bride arriving in a regal palki at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Planned by RVR Eventz & Design, the decor followed a “Periodic Era” theme with earthy tones and terracotta elements, reflecting the couple’s desire for a simple, heritage-rooted celebration.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

Ever since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026, their intimate Telugu wedding has continued to dominate timelines. Held at the serene Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, the ceremony was a dreamy blend of heritage and heartfelt moments. And now, unseen pictures from their big day are offering a closer look at the magic.

article-image

Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding decor

In newly surfaced visuals shared by their wedding décor planner, RVR Eventz & Design, Rashmika is seen sitting in a regal palki, flashing a playful wink and even forming a heart with her hands. Meanwhile, in one frame, Vijay waits for his bride, holding a sword, a picture-perfect groom soaking in the moment before the rituals begin.

Check it out below:

But beyond the adorable frames, it’s the decor that truly tells a story.

The wedding was conceptualised around a "Periodic Era" theme, not as a grand spectacle but as a meaningful homage to India’s rich cultural heritage. Instead of overwhelming the venue with extravagant installations, the planners chose to honour the natural beauty of the property. Earthy hues dominated the palette, with terracotta elements thoughtfully woven into the design.

According to the decor designer, every structure, every floral accent, and every ceremonial corner was rooted in intention. Vijay’s preference for terracotta detailing found expression across the decor, while his mother’s wish to incorporate sacred mantras on the Adduthera was seamlessly included, making the celebration deeply personal.

