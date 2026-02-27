Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features Goddess Lakshmi – EXCLUSIVE

When newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared the official photos from their February 26, 2026 dreamy wedding, social media timelines were set on fire. Every frame from their intimate Telugu ceremony at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur has been dissected, and while their ensembles made headlines, it’s the jaw-dropping, temple-inspired gold jewellery that's truly grabbing the eyeballs.

And if you’re curious about every intricate detail, we've got you covered!

Rashmika's divine bridal gold jewellery

If the new South Indian bride needs inspiration, one should take it from her. Dressed in a rustic orange and gold Anamika Khanna saree, Rashmika accentuated her bridal drape with an all-gold jewellery suite finished in antique matte polish by Hyderabad-based SHREE Jewellers.

Her structured Nakshi choker sat high on the neck like a sculpted collar, while multiple layers of harams cascaded down her torso, each varying in scale and motif. At the centre sat the motif of Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising prosperity and blessings.

The actress then styled statement jhumkas, featuring intricate Rava granulation and deep engraving. A finely detailed mathapatti and nose pin framed her face, while traditional hair adornments like the Jada Billa and Champasaralu elevated her braid.

Sculptural bajubands, stacked bangles, a delicate hathphool, an architectural vaddanam (waist belt) and subtle payals further added opulence and a South Indian touch. Completing her South Indian bridal look was the bhashikam, a sacred forehead ornament tied with a thread, sealing the spiritual essence of her ensemble.

Vijay’s equally regal ornaments

Well, this time we can clearly say that the groom stole the show! Vijay offered one of the best wedding groom looks in a custom ivory dhoti and vermilion angavastram by Anamika Khanna. Taking his style to the top notch were the statement haars engraved using the Nakshi technique, featuring elephant and tiger motifs, by the same jeweller.

Broad textured cuffs with braided detailing adorned his wrists, complemented by sculptural bajubands. A bold waist belt mirrored the symbolism seen in his necklaces. He also adorned himself with earrings and even an anklet, unexpected additions that transformed his look from traditional to sovereign. Like Rashmika, he wore a ceremonial bhashikam across his forehead.

Inspiration behind the masterpieces

Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors of SHREE Jewellers, revealed the deeper thought behind the designs. "For the bride, the inspiration came from South Indian architecture and sculptural forms. The high-relief Nakshi work mirrors carvings found in heritage structures. The layered harams reflect ceremonial traditions passed down through generations. The waist belt references classical bridal iconography, while the hair ornaments honour age-old South Indian customs."

They further added, "For the groom, the inspiration was mythic royalty. Elephant motifs symbolised wisdom and stability. Tiger elements represented agility and strength. Floral patterns softened the narrative, drawing from traditional inlay artistry. The braided textures were meant to suggest continuity and lineage."

A 10-month journey

The couple approached the brand nearly a year in advance of the ceremony with a clear vision. "From the beginning, the brief was clear: this was not about trend-driven bridal glamour. It was about legacy, permanence, and identity," they said.

And bringing this dreamy jewellery look to life wasn't an overnight process. "The entire journey took 10 months, from laying out the concept to multiple design discussions, customisation, production, trials, refinements, and finally presenting the completed ceremonial looks,” explained the jewellers.

Their emotional first reaction

The jeweller described the couple's reaction as one of genuine happiness and relief, noting that after months of anticipation, everything came together exactly as they had imagined. "She said she felt divine the moment she wore it. He felt powerful and grounded, almost god-like in his presence," the jeweller shared.

Their satisfaction was unmistakable: "At the end of the day, every bride dreams of seeing her vision come to life without compromise. That moment when it all aligns. For her, this was that moment." Witnessing the couple’s excitement and contentment made the jeweller’s efforts worthwhile. "Seeing them so sure, so excited, so completely satisfied brought us immense joy too," they added.