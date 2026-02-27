 Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Married In Decade-Old 'Primal' Theme Udaipur Wedding: Know More
Actor Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, following Telugu and Kodava rituals. Their wedding featured a ‘primal’ décor theme inspired by age-old traditions, with floral mandap arrangements and banana leaves. Dressed in Anamika Khanna ensembles, the couple embraced temple-inspired motifs and heritage jewellery, reviving old-world charm in style.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
article-image

Wedding bells rang loud and clear on February 26, 2026, as actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially began their new chapter together. The couple exchanged vows in Udaipur in a ceremony that beautifully blended Telugu and Kodava rituals, with official pictures from their big day still ruling the internet.

Hosted at the stunning Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, the wedding struck a delicate balance between opulence and rooted traditions.

A primal-themed wedding

According to reports by Mid-Day, the couple chose a ‘primal’ décor concept, a theme inspired by the way weddings were celebrated decades ago. Instead of excessive modern embellishments, the focus remained on earthy elements, cultural authenticity, and old-world warmth.

The mandap, where the sacred vows were exchanged, was adorned with abundant floral arrangements, bananas, and fresh banana leaves, symbols of prosperity and purity in South Indian traditions. The setting felt organic and soulful, echoing ceremonies from a bygone era while still looking visually spectacular.

In keeping with tradition, Rashmika’s family reportedly performed customary rituals that included offering coconuts, betel leaves, fruits, sweets, and turmeric-kumkum to Vijay’s family, a symbolic gesture of respect, acceptance, and union between the two households.

Rashmika and Vijay’s regal South Indian looks

For her big day, Rashmika donned a rustic orange saree designed by celebrity couturier Anamika Khanna. The drape featured a bold red border and intricate temple-inspired motifs woven across the fabric. Antique gold embroidery added depth and richness, giving the ensemble a devotional, heirloom-like feel.

She paired it with elaborate temple jewellery, featuring layered necklaces including a choker, manga mala, and kasu mala, along with ornate jhumkas, baajubandhs, and stacked bangles.

Vijay complemented her in an ivory silk dhoti styled with a vermilion angavastram detailed with temple motifs. He completed his regal look with traditional gold jewellery, including a long necklace, kadas, stud earrings, and a kamarbandh, embracing a classic South Indian groom aesthetic.

