Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Pics Are Out! Bride Wows In Red Silk Saree With Temple Motifs, Gold Jewellery

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur. They finally shared official pictures from their dreamy wedding, delighting fans who had been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their big day.

Rashmika's wedding saree

For her big day, Rashmika donned a dreamy red saree by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna. The actress draped a rich rust saree framed with a striking red border, celebrating sacred artistry. Temple-house motifs are intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing carved sanctums and spiritual geometry. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold lends depth and luminosity, transforming the saree into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship.

Rashmika took her bridal look yo top notch with heavy gold jewelleries, including layers of necklace, matha patti, nath and bangles.

Meanwhile, the Vijay also stunned in a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble. Rooted in the textile legacy of Hyderabad, the groom's look draws from the strength of the Vanasingaram weave. An ivory dhoti silhouette is paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs; symbols of power, lineage, and sacred architecture. Structured yet fluid, the look is bold, grounded, and timeless.