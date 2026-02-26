 Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married! Inside Virosh's Royal Udaipur Wedding Venue With Pristine Lakes & Aravalli Views
South superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, a luxury retreat nestled in the Aravallis. Surrounded by pristine lakes and lush greenery, the venue offers private villas and suites with pools and gazebos. Room tariffs start at approximately ₹35,499, while premium suites cost around ₹71,499 per night (excluding taxes).

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married at ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur | Representative Image

Love is in the Aravallis! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have reportedly tied the knot on Thursday, February 26, 2026, sending fans into a frenzy for every detail. While the couple have yet to make an official announcement, reports indicate they exchanged vows in a traditional Andhra ceremony at ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, around 8 am.

Prominent journalist Sreedhar Pillai even took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his congratulations, adding to the buzz surrounding the star-studded wedding. he confirmed, "Finally #VijayDeverakonda got married to #RashmikaMandanna today morning at 10:10 AM. Wishing the lovely couple all the best."

Check out the tweet below:

Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding venue

The wedding celebrations are reportedly being hosted at the ultra-luxurious Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, a boutique hideaway nestled amid the Aravalli hills, away from Udaipur's tourist bustle. Surrounded by lush greenery and overlooking pristine lakes, the private property offers a serene retreat and an intimate yet opulent setting.

article-image

The hotel features an array of lavish accommodation options, including Valley View Villas, Lake View Villas, Premium Villas, the Aravali Suite, the Mementos Suite, the Presidential Suite and the ultra-plush Grand Presidential Suite. Each space is designed to blend modern elegance with earthy charm.

Several suites come with private swimming pools and charming gazebos, perfect for hosting intimate gatherings or simply soaking in the stillness between celebrations. Open-plan living areas seamlessly connect to dining spaces, creating expansive yet cosy interiors ideal for wedding festivities. Think sunlit rooms, soft neutral palettes and uninterrupted views of the Aravallis from nearly every corner.

The villas are spacious enough to host families comfortably, making them ideal for housing close friends and relatives during multi-day wedding celebrations.

article-image

What does it cost to stay here?

For fans dreaming of reliving a slice of the "Virosh" wedding magic, a stay at this property does come at a premium. As per the hotel’s official website, a 45-square-metre villa accommodating up to four guests is priced at approximately ₹35,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees).

If you’re looking to splurge on a suite experience, tariffs can go up to around ₹71,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees), depending on the category.

