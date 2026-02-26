Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are married now. The couple reportedly tied the knot in the traditional Andhra wedding ceremony in the morning. Senior journalist Sreedhar Pillai took to X to congratulate the couple.
He tweeted, "Finally #VijayDeverakonda got married to #RashmikaMandanna today morning at 10:10 AM. Wishing the lovely couple all the best."
According to a report in India Today, the couple will be having the second wedding ceremony in the evening, and that will be according to Kodava traditions.
FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Couple Tied The Knot In Traditional Andhra Wedding Ceremony
PM Modi Invites Israeli Firms To Invest, Manufacture & Forge Tech Partnerships In India During Tel Aviv Innovation Tour
Splitsvilla 16: Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Agle Season Se Strict Contract Sign Karwa Lijiye'- Watch Viral Video
KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims