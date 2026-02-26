 Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Couple Tied The Knot In Traditional Andhra Wedding Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Couple Tied The Knot In Traditional Andhra Wedding Ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Couple Tied The Knot In Traditional Andhra Wedding Ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are married now. The couple reportedly tied the knot in the traditional Andhra wedding ceremony in the morning. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding |

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are married now. The couple reportedly tied the knot in the traditional Andhra wedding ceremony in the morning. Senior journalist Sreedhar Pillai took to X to congratulate the couple.

He tweeted, "Finally #VijayDeverakonda got married to #RashmikaMandanna today morning at 10:10 AM. Wishing the lovely couple all the best."

According to a report in India Today, the couple will be having the second wedding ceremony in the evening, and that will be according to Kodava traditions.

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Couple Tied The Knot In Traditional Andhra Wedding Ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Couple Tied The Knot In Traditional Andhra Wedding Ceremony
PM Modi Invites Israeli Firms To Invest, Manufacture & Forge Tech Partnerships In India During Tel Aviv Innovation Tour
PM Modi Invites Israeli Firms To Invest, Manufacture & Forge Tech Partnerships In India During Tel Aviv Innovation Tour
Splitsvilla 16: Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Agle Season Se Strict Contract Sign Karwa Lijiye'- Watch Viral Video
Splitsvilla 16: Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Agle Season Se Strict Contract Sign Karwa Lijiye'- Watch Viral Video
KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims
KSEAB Issues Clarification Regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper Leak; Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Claims
Follow us on