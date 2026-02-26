Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Couple Tied The Knot In Traditional Andhra Wedding Ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding |

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are married now. The couple reportedly tied the knot in the traditional Andhra wedding ceremony in the morning. Senior journalist Sreedhar Pillai took to X to congratulate the couple.

He tweeted, "Finally #VijayDeverakonda got married to #RashmikaMandanna today morning at 10:10 AM. Wishing the lovely couple all the best."

Finally #VijayDeverakonda got married to #RashmikaMandanna today morning at 10:10 AM. Wishing the lovely couple all the best.❤️💐 pic.twitter.com/qrAAAn2CjI — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 26, 2026

According to a report in India Today, the couple will be having the second wedding ceremony in the evening, and that will be according to Kodava traditions.