Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: First Picture Of Bride & Groom Posing With Mahesh Babu & Allu Arjun Leaked? Here's The Truth

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married on Thursday, February 26, 2026. While there were reports that the mahurat of the wedding was 8 am, till now, the couple has not yet officially shared any pictures. However, a picture of a picture is going viral on social media in which Vijay and Rashmika are seen as groom and bride, and they are posing with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

Well, before you think that it is an actual picture from the wedding, let us tell you that it is an AI-generated picture, and even the netizens understood that it is not a picture from their marriage. Check out the post below...

OMG ! What a frame - MB - AA - VD 🥵 pic.twitter.com/lKAevO7Cn8 — Lets OTT x CINEMA (@LetsOTTxCinema) February 26, 2026

We must say that the viral AI picture looks very real, and at first glance, it would make you feel that it is an image from the wedding.

Netizens React To Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding AI Picture

Reacting to the picture, a netizen tweeted, "VD is not looking exactly Vd in this AI genrated pic (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Even AI failed to match Babu's handsomeness (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Omg what an edit (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Festivities

Rashmika and Vijay have been sharing glimpses from their wedding festivites. Till now, we know that there was a pool party, a cricket match, and haldi ceremony.

Reportedly, the sangeet function also took place, and Rashmika danced to her song Angaaron Sa from Pushpa 2. However, till now, we haven't got a proper glimpse of the bride and groom from the wedding.

Celebrities At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding

Not many celebrities have attended the wedding as it is an intimate affir, but filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan are there at the wedding.

Rashmika and Vijay have ornagised a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.