Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna To Have Two Wedding Ceremonies On February 26; Details Inside

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. The couple has opted for an intimate wedding, choosing to celebrate their big day in the presence of close family members and friends. While the two have remained tight-lipped about the finer details, reports suggest that the wedding will beautifully blend both their cultural traditions through two separate ceremonies.

Vijay and Rashmika are expected to first solemnise their marriage in a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony, following the groom’s family customs. As per a report by Hindustan Times, a source revealed that the wedding muhurat has been scheduled for 8 am on Thursday.

Later in the day, the couple is likely to hold a second ceremony that pays tribute to Rashmika’s Kodava heritage. Though there has been no official confirmation from the actors, reports claim that the dual ceremonies are a thoughtful way to honour their respective roots and bring both families together.

The pre-wedding festivities are already underway. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Ahead of the wedding, the couple has reportedly hosted a Japanese dinner for guests and organised a series of fun activities, including pool games, adding a relaxed and celebratory vibe to the intimate gathering.

In a sweet gesture, Vijay and Rashmika have also arranged buffet meals for paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Since photographers are not permitted inside the wedding location, the couple has reportedly organised meals for them at a nearby hotel for three days during the celebrations.

The couple kick-started their wedding festivities on February 23, ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, nearly 25 kilometres outside the city in the picturesque Aravalli hills.

Several film celebrities are expected to attend the wedding. Vijay's Arjun Reddy director and Rashmika's Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was spotted at Udaipur airport as he arrived to attend the festivities on Wednesday.

The actors had a quiet engagement ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3.