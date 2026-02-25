Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Groom's Mother Gifts Heirloom Bangles To Bride At Sangeet Ceremony - Report

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding |

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. Their pre-wedding festivites have started, and after a pool party and cricket match, reportedly, there was a sangeet ceremony organised, in which Vijay's mother gifted heirloom bangles to Rashmika.

Before the sangeet ceremony, a source told India Today, “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy."

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

After their intimate wedding in Udaipur, the couple on March 4, 2026, has organised a reception in Hyderabad. While in wedding, it is expected that only family and close friends will be there, in the reception we can expect to see many South Indian and Bollywood celebrities.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Wedding

While many celebs plan to get married and then make it official, Rashmika and Vijay decided to inform their fans about their wedding before they tie the knot. A couple of days ago, they shared a note which read, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)"

Vijay and Rashmika met on the sets of Geetha Govindam, and later there were rumours of them dating. While the couple never confirmed their relationship, they dropped hints by sharing individual pictures from the same location.

Now, finally, the two are getting married, and we are sure their fans are very happy about it.