Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Inside Couple's Fun-Filled 'Virosh Premier League' Cricket Match With Family In Udaipur

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially kick-started their wedding festivities on Monday, February 23, in Udaipur ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, nearly 25 kilometres outside the city in the picturesque Aravalli hills, with the first day featuring a pool party followed by an intimate pre-wedding dinner with family.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Host 'Virosh Premier League' Match

On day two, the soon-to-be married couple turned up the fun quotient by hosting a friendly cricket match with their close friends and relatives, aptly titled the 'Virosh Premier League,' where they playfully competed against each other. On Tuesday, Vijay and Rashmika offered a glimpse into the match, showcasing a cream-coloured wooden bat engraved with 'VIROSH' and their wedding date, 26.02.26, along with a decorative box labelled 'VIROSH PREMIER LEAGUE' featuring a red cricket ball graphic.

The custom details also included two small triangular flags, one brown and one beige, printed with 'VIROSH PREMIER LEAGUE,' and a white medal with a ribbon engraved with the special date 26.02.26.

According to Filmfare, specially designed and personalised jerseys have been created for Rashmika and Vijay's cricket match, which will be played at the 'Virosh Premier League.'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Their Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika made a announcement about their special day on Sunday. The couple revealed that their wedding will officially be called "The Wedding of VIROSH."

The name holds an emotional value. Rather than being suggested by event planners or inspired by family traditions, it comes directly from their fans. Years ago, admirers of the duo combined their names to create 'VIROSH' - a term that became a symbol of love and support for the couple. What started as a fan-made nickname has now become the official identity of their wedding celebration.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had a quiet engagement ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3.