Video: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Smile For Paps At Udaipur Airport Ahead Of February 26 Wedding

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Udaipur airport on Monday morning (February 23), just days before their much-awaited wedding. The couple, who recently made their wedding announcement official, are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur.

Even though they have publicly confirmed their big day, Rashmika and Vijay arrived at the airport separately. Both stars, however, made stylish appearances and happily acknowledged the paparazzi.

Rashmika looked elegant in a grey pantsuit and greeted photographers with folded hands and a warm smile. Vijay, dressed in a white shirt paired with a black jacket, was also seen smiling as he exited the airport and headed straight to his car.

The couple has chosen to call their wedding 'The wedding of VIROSH,' a name lovingly coined by their fans by blending their names. Announcing the news on Sunday, they shared a note that read, "We would like to name it - The wedding of VIROSH. Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there." They also mentioned that the name VIROSH was given to them by their fans and that they are proudly carrying it forward as the official name of their wedding. The duo expressed deep gratitude for the love and support they have received over the years.

While the wedding ceremony will take place on February 26, the grand reception is scheduled for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

According to a report by India Today, the VIROSH wedding will be an intimate affair with a carefully curated guest list. Phones will reportedly not be allowed at the venue, and even the official team capturing the celebrations has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the couple.

Rashmika and Vijay have also taken a month-long break from work to fully immerse themselves in this special chapter of their lives.

The two actors first shared screen space in the Telugu romantic comedy-drama Geetha Govindam and later reunited for the 2019 romantic action film Dear Comrade.