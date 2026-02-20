'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding

Pramod Shetty's Remark On Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Sparks Backlash |

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. While the couple has yet to officially confirm, Pramod Shetty, Rashmika's ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty's friend and their Kirik Party co-star, told the media that he will not be invited to the wedding.

Pramod Shetty, in a sarcastic tone while laughing, said, "I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it." His remarks soon sparked backlash online, with netizens and Rashmika’s fans calling his comment 'cheap' and questioning why the actress would invite her ex-fiancé and his friends to her wedding after their breakup.

Check it out:

Pramod Shetty about Rashmika Mandanna's marriage invitation 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/evh0Oge8g7 — Sree Harsha (@AapathBandhava) February 18, 2026

Netizens React

A user commented, "Pramod Shetty. What cheap man, build some standards buddy!!" Another added, "I hope u have some maturity, Pramod There is way to speak in public matter about someone. This ain't the right way."

A third user added, "You all including public have harassed her. Why she will invite those who harass or abuse or shame her? She never said that she does not know Kannada." "Wtf knows this uncle outside Karnataka.. Idk how Rakshit has a chapri friend like him," read another comment.

Rashmika made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. In July 2017, at the age of 21, she got engaged to her co-star Rakshit Shetty, who was 13 years older than her, though the engagement was called off in September 2018.