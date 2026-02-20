 'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding

'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. Pramod Shetty, friend of Rashmika's ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty, joked he wouldn't be invited, sparking online backlash. Fans slammed his remark as 'cheap,' with one saying, "Build some standards!" Another added, "Hope you show some maturity, Pramod."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Pramod Shetty's Remark On Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Sparks Backlash |

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. While the couple has yet to officially confirm, Pramod Shetty, Rashmika's ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty's friend and their Kirik Party co-star, told the media that he will not be invited to the wedding.

Pramod Shetty's Remark On Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Sparks Backlash

Pramod Shetty, in a sarcastic tone while laughing, said, "I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it." His remarks soon sparked backlash online, with netizens and Rashmika’s fans calling his comment 'cheap' and questioning why the actress would invite her ex-fiancé and his friends to her wedding after their breakup.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding
'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding
Livspace Sacks 1,000 Employees As Company Focuses On AI; Co-Founder Saurabh Jain Quits
Livspace Sacks 1,000 Employees As Company Focuses On AI; Co-Founder Saurabh Jain Quits
ICMAI Releases CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule At icmai.in; Check Registration Deadlines, Fees & Timings Here
ICMAI Releases CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule At icmai.in; Check Registration Deadlines, Fees & Timings Here
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Cultural Journal ‘Shanmukha’
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Cultural Journal ‘Shanmukha’
Read Also
VIDEO: 'National Crush' Perfume To 'Rowdy' T-Shirt, Know What's Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay...
article-image

Netizens React

A user commented, "Pramod Shetty. What cheap man, build some standards buddy!!" Another added, "I hope u have some maturity, Pramod There is way to speak in public matter about someone. This ain't the right way."

A third user added, "You all including public have harassed her. Why she will invite those who harass or abuse or shame her? She never said that she does not know Kannada." "Wtf knows this uncle outside Karnataka.. Idk how Rakshit has a chapri friend like him," read another comment.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur Wedding: Strict No-Phone Rule, No Actors On Guest List
article-image

Rashmika made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. In July 2017, at the age of 21, she got engaged to her co-star Rakshit Shetty, who was 13 years older than her, though the engagement was called off in September 2018.

Follow us on