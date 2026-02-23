Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Kick Off Wedding Festivities With Lavish Dinner In Udaipur - See What Was On The Menu!

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna To Host Lavish Pre-Wedding Dinner In Udaipur |

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will officially become husband and wife in just a few days, with the couple, who have always kept their relationship private, set to tie the knot on February 26. Earlier today, on Monday morning, February 23, the duo arrived in Udaipur ahead of their wedding, though separately, and were spotted twinning in stylish suits. Reports suggest that their wedding will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur, a venue located about 25 kilometres outside the city in the scenic Aravalli region.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Kick Off Wedding Festivities

Vijay and Rashmika's wedding festivities are set to kick off with a lavish pre-wedding dinner for their close family and friends today. According to News18, the couple is hosting a grand celebration ahead of their big day. "As Vijay and Rashmika gear up for their big day, they’re hosting a big party. Top in-house chefs are coming together to curate a special bespoke menu. The elaborate spread will include some of their favourite dishes. It marks one of their first pre-wedding get-togethers," said the report.

Reportedly, Vijay and Rashmika personally oversaw the themes, colour palettes, and decorations for their wedding. Security has already been tightened at Udaipur's Mementos by ITC Hotels, as the couple wants to ensure that no pictures or details from the venue get leaked ahead of their big day.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika made a announcement about their special day on Sunday. The couple revealed that their wedding will officially be called "The Wedding of VIROSH."

The name holds an emotional value. Rather than being suggested by event planners or inspired by family traditions, it comes directly from their fans. Years ago, admirers of the duo combined their names to create 'VIROSH' - a term that became a symbol of love and support for the couple. What started as a fan-made nickname has now become the official identity of their wedding celebration.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025 during an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s residence. Although they have not publicly confirmed their engagement, the duo has been spotted wearing rings since the news surfaced.