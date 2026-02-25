Inside Video Shows Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Venue Adorned With Their Huge Unseen Photos

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot at an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday (February 26). Their pre-wedding festivities have begun and several photos and videos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. On Wednesday, a glimpse from the couple's Sangeet has surfaced online.

The now-viral video offers a glimpse of the Sangeet decor, which stood out for being both unique and unusual. The venue was adorned with large photographs of Rashmika and Vijay - not just one or two, but many.

The display resembled a personal gallery, featuring never-seen-before pictures of the couple, as they have never shared such photos online. Take a look at the video here:

The Sangeet ceremony was held on February 24. The couple has hosted a pool party and even organised a friendly cricket match as part of the celebrations.

A few days before the festivities began, while announcing their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay revealed that their big day would be titled 'The Wedding of Virosh'.

Sharing the reason behind the name, they said in a statement, "Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us always. Biggest hugs and full love."

Rashmika and Vijay officially kick-started their wedding festivities on February 23, ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, nearly 25 kilometres outside the city in the picturesque Aravalli hills.

Several film celebrities are expected to attend the wedding. Vijay's Arjun Reddy director and Rashmika's Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was spotted at Udaipur airport as he arrived to attend the festivities on Wednesday.

The actors had a quiet engagement ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3.