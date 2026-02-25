 Inside Video Shows Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Venue Adorned With Their Huge Unseen Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentInside Video Shows Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Venue Adorned With Their Huge Unseen Photos

Inside Video Shows Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Venue Adorned With Their Huge Unseen Photos

The viral video offers a glimpse of the Sangeet decor, which stood out for being both unique and unusual. The venue was adorned with large photographs of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda - not just one or two, but many. The display resembled a personal gallery, featuring never-seen-before pictures of the couple, as they have never shared such photos online

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
article-image

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot at an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday (February 26). Their pre-wedding festivities have begun and several photos and videos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. On Wednesday, a glimpse from the couple's Sangeet has surfaced online.

The now-viral video offers a glimpse of the Sangeet decor, which stood out for being both unique and unusual. The venue was adorned with large photographs of Rashmika and Vijay - not just one or two, but many.

The display resembled a personal gallery, featuring never-seen-before pictures of the couple, as they have never shared such photos online. Take a look at the video here:

The Sangeet ceremony was held on February 24. The couple has hosted a pool party and even organised a friendly cricket match as part of the celebrations.

FPJ Shorts
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reaches Udaipur For His Animal & Arjun Reddy Actors Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding - Watch Video
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reaches Udaipur For His Animal & Arjun Reddy Actors Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding - Watch Video
Tejas LCA Mk-1 To Miss IAF’s Vayu Shakti Exercise Near Jaisalmer During President Murmu's Visit On Feb 27: Report
Tejas LCA Mk-1 To Miss IAF’s Vayu Shakti Exercise Near Jaisalmer During President Murmu's Visit On Feb 27: Report
YouTuber Showcases Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Ahead Of Unpacked Event, Netizens In Shock
YouTuber Showcases Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Ahead Of Unpacked Event, Netizens In Shock
Palghar Crime: Police Bust Fake Call Centre; Gang Members Defrauding Foreign Nationals Arrested
Palghar Crime: Police Bust Fake Call Centre; Gang Members Defrauding Foreign Nationals Arrested

A few days before the festivities began, while announcing their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay revealed that their big day would be titled 'The Wedding of Virosh'.

Read Also
Is Tamannaah Bhatia Attending Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception In Hyderabad?...
article-image

Sharing the reason behind the name, they said in a statement, "Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us always. Biggest hugs and full love."

Rashmika and Vijay officially kick-started their wedding festivities on February 23, ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, nearly 25 kilometres outside the city in the picturesque Aravalli hills.

Several film celebrities are expected to attend the wedding. Vijay's Arjun Reddy director and Rashmika's Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was spotted at Udaipur airport as he arrived to attend the festivities on Wednesday.

The actors had a quiet engagement ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3.

Follow us on