Is Tamannaah Bhatia Attending Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception In Hyderabad? Vvan Actress Reveals

Tamannaah Bhatia To Attend Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception? | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are going to get married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The wedding will be quite intimate with just close friends and family, but the couple has organised a reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. It is expected that the reception will be attended by South Indian and Bollywood actors. Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai recently, and she revealed whether she wil be attending the reception or not.

When a paparazzo told Tamannaah about Rashmika-Vijay wedding, she smiled and said, "Oh, congratulations!" Later, when a photographer asked her if she is going to Hyderabad, she revealed, "Shooting kar rahi hoon." So, this means that maybe Tamannaah is not attending the reception. Watch the video below...

Well, Tamannaah has not worked with Vijay and Rashmika in any movie, but as they all have worked in the Telugu film industry majorly, it was expected that the Vvan actress might attend the reception.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding

Meanwhile, till now, during the pre-wedding festivities, a pool party, a cricket match, and reportedly sangeet ceremony have taken place.

A couple of days ago, while announcing their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay had posted on Instagram, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)"

The fans of both actors are very happy that their favourites are tying the knot.