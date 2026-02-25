Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Walks Hand-In-Hand In Blingy Outfits At Sangeet Ceremony, PHOTO Goes Viral

First Glimpse Of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda From Sangeet Out | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to embark on a new chapter as they prepare to tie the knot on February 26. With the wedding festivities already in full swing, the couple will exchange vows in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur, nestled nearly 25 kilometres outside the city in the scenic Aravalli hills.

Their sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening, February 24, in the presence of close friends and family in Udaipur, and pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced online. Fans couldn’t keep calm as the couple adorned the venue with unseen romantic photographs.

While official pictures are still awaited, a leaked photo offers the first glimpse of the soon-to-be-married couple, Rashmika and Vijay, at their sangeet ceremony. In the viral image, they can be seen dressed in blingy outfits, walking hand-in-hand.

Check it out: