Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Geetha Govindam Stars, 'My Blessings & Best Wishes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, on February 26, 2026. Ahead of their wedding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the couple, and have sent his 'blessing and best wishes' to them.

Greatandhra took to X to share the letter sent by PM Modi to Rashmika and Vijay's family. The letter read, "Smt. Madhavi & Shri Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda Ji, It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of ', meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life (sic)."

The letter further read, "Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion. Warm regards, Narendra Modi (sic)."

Well, this is surely a big thing for Rashmika and Vijay, as Prime Minister of the country has written letter congratulating them.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

After their wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika and Vijay have organised a reception in Hyderabad. While the wedding will be attended by family and close friends, in the reception we can expect to see some big names from the South and Hindi film industry.