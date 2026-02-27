Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Marriage: Details Inside Their 'Ram-Sita' Inspired South Indian Wedding Looks

By: Aanchal C | February 27, 2026
South actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, and their wedding ensembles instantly drew comparisons to mythological pairs like Ram-Sita for their deeply traditional aesthetic
Rashmika opted for a rust-orange and gold saree designed by Anamika Khanna, rooted strongly in South Indian temple art and symbolism
The saree featured intricate borders inspired by sacred architecture and temple motifs, that honoured South Indian heritage while giving her a regal appeal
Jewellery played a defining role in their styling, with Rashmika layering temple pieces including kasu mala, manga mala, vankis and an ornate oddiyanam from Hyderabad-based SHREE Jewellers
Vijay complemented her in an ivory dhoti styled with a red angarakha, detailed with subtle embroidery reflecting temple and nature-inspired patterns
Vijay completed his ensemble with gold kadas, a long necklace, stud earrings and a kamarbandh, together creating wedding looks that felt devotional and culturally rich
Rashmika opted for a minimal yet radiant makeup look, with her hands beautifully decorated in mehndi and her feet tinted with traditional red alta
Vijay also embraced tradition, adorning both his hands and feet with vibrant vermilion alta
Thanks For Reading!