 Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Glow As Husband & Wife At Udaipur Airport: New Bride Stuns In Sindoor-Red Anarkali - WATCH
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Glow As Husband & Wife At Udaipur Airport: New Bride Stuns In Sindoor-Red Anarkali - WATCH

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made a radiant first appearance as husband and wife at Udaipur airport. Rashmika stunned in a sindoor-red Anarkali with gold embroidery, while Vijay opted for a stylish kurta set with sunglasses. The couple greeted fans and paparazzi with folded hands, basking in congratulations and love after their intimate wedding.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as husband and wife at Udaipur airport today, radiating joy and gratitude. The couple, who tied the knot on Thursday, were seen walking hand-in-hand, pausing to thank the cheering paparazzi and fans with warm smiles and folded hands.

Watch the video below:

Rashmika's red Anarkali moment

Rashmika captivated everyone in a vibrant sindoor-red Anarkali, her look exuding bridal elegance. The ensemble featured a high neckline, intricate gold embroidery, and dazzling embellishments, paired with matching pants and a coordinating dupatta.

Her bridal glow was accentuated by dewy makeup, softly blushed cheeks, nude lips, and her hair styled in loose, middle-parted waves.

article-image

Vijay's minimal charm

Vijay Deverakonda complemented his bride with effortless style, choosing a short, open-gala kurta paired with matching trousers. He completed his airport look with a sleek chain and black sunglasses, adding a modern twist to traditional groom attire.

