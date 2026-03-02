Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Newlyweds Get Grand Welcome At Latter's Village Thummanpet - Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda In Thummanpet | X (Twitter)

After their wedding in Udaipur on February 26, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda flew down to Hyderabad. On Sunday, the couple Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and also distributed sweets to fans there. Now, on Monday, the newlyweds visited Thummanpet village in Telangana. It is Vijay's native and there he has built a farmhouse, and a housewarming ceremony will take place.

The couple will reportedly also perform Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham in their new house. The videos of Vijay and Rashmika from Thummanpet have made it to social media, and they are going viral. Watch the videos below...

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Deverakonda at Thummanpet- Telangana 🔥 ❤️🧿#Virosh pic.twitter.com/WTxP8QxFnI — THE SUKUMAR (@__sukumar___) March 2, 2026

Perfect Telugu sampradayam paddati lo pelli cheskunnaru❤️

Country lo ne pelli ante ila cheskovali ani kotha TREND set chesaru #Virosh 🔥🙌



pic.twitter.com/c30XfFdPUz — THE RWDY🗿X (@TheDEVERA_fan) March 2, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Allu Sirish's Haldi Ceremony

The newlyweds also attended Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish's pelli koduku (haldi) function. Sirish took to Instagram to share the video, and ViRosh are stealing the show in it. Watch the video below...

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

Meanwhile, the couple has organised a wedding reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. It is expected that many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities will attend it.

The couple's team on Sunday shared a statement which read that the wedding reception will be strictly invite-only due to security concerns. Their team said police advised tighter controls to avoid traffic congestion and safety risks amid massive public excitement. Entry will be allowed only for guests with valid invitations.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Pictures

While sharing their wedding pictures, Vijay and Rashmika wrote heartfelt post for each other. Rashmika posted, "The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍 The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! (sic)."

Meanwhile, Vijay wrote, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was."