 Charles Leclerc & Alexandra Saint-Mleux Secretly Married? Viral Video Of F1 Star Driving Ferrari With Fiancé Spark Wedding Buzz
Charles Leclerc sparked secret wedding rumours after a viral video showed him driving a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa in Monte Carlo with fiancée Alexandra Saint-Mleux in a white dress. With a convoy following behind, fans speculated about a ceremony. However, neither has officially confirmed the wedding.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
article-image

Are wedding bells already ringing in Monte Carlo? That's the question fans are asking after a video of F1 racer Charles Leclerc cruising along a scenic coastal road with fiancée Alexandra Saint-Mleux sent social media into a frenzy. The Ferrari star and his influencer partner appeared to be enjoying what many believe looked like a post-wedding drive, and the internet hasn’t kept calm since.

The wedding rumours began after a viral clip showed Leclerc behind the wheel of a stunning 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, dressed in a crisp white suit. Meanwhile, Saint-Mleux, seated beside him, donned a white dress and held a bouquet of flowers, which made her look like a bride.

Additionally, a small convoy of three motorbikes and a black Mercedes was trailing closely behind them, giving the scene the unmistakable feel of a celebratory procession.

Check out the viral clip: 

Reports suggest the couple may have tied the knot in Monte Carlo, which is Leclerc’s birthplace and the city they both call home. The timing has only intensified curiosity, coming just months after the driver announced their engagement in November with a romantic Instagram post captioned “Mr and Mrs Leclerc,” featuring the couple and their beloved dog, Leo.

Leclerc and Saint-Mleux have been together since early 2023, first spotted publicly during Paris Fashion Week before stepping out together at Wimbledon, effectively confirming their romance.

However, despite the mounting buzz, neither Leclerc nor Saint-Mleux has officially confirmed a wedding.

