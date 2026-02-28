Billionaire Nikesh Arora's Daughter Ayesha's Wedding With Jack Hughes: Inside Visuals From Their Lavish Jodhpur Ceremony Go Viral

Rajasthan is currently abuzz with yet another lavish wedding as Indian-American tech billionaire Nikesh Arora's daughter Ayesha Arora is marrying American ice hockey star Jack Hughes today (February 28), reportedly at the breathtaking Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

While the celebrations have largely remained private and away from the media glare, the first inside visuals from the grand ceremony have now taken over social media, and it's nothing short of a spectacle.

Inside Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes Jodhpur wedding

Inside glimpses of Ayesha and Jack's wedding festivities were first revealed by socialite Pinky Reddy on her Instagram, who called it a "Maaaaggggical night." As per media reports, the pre-wedding festivities began on February 25 with a colourful Holi-themed gathering at Bal Samand Palace, where guests soaked in music, colour and regal surroundings.

The ceremony then moved to the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, where the family hosted a lavish music night, with a ladies' sangeet adding sparkle to the multi-day celebration. Videos posted by Reddy showcase an electrifying mix of performances, from a stunning performance of Ghoomar from Padmaavat to a high-energy rope dance set to a remix of Kesariya.

Check out the first visuals:

Who is Nikesh Arora?

Nikesh Arora, born on February 9, 1968, is an Indian-American billionaire and leading business executive. Since June 2018, he has served as chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a major American cybersecurity company.

Previously, Arora held senior roles at Google and was president of SoftBank Group from 2014 to 2016. As of early 2024, Bloomberg estimated his net worth at $1.5 billion.

Nikesh has been married to Ayesha Thapar, a businesswoman, since 2014. This is his second marriage; he was previously married to Kiran, with whom he shares a daughter. According to media reports, Nikesh and Ayesha also have a son together, named Kiaan.

Meet the bride and groom

The bride, Ayesha Arora, is the daughter of Nikesh Arora and his first wife, Kiran. The groom, Jack Rowden Hughes, is an American professional ice hockey player and alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils. Hughes, drafted first overall in 2019, also scored the game-winning goal for Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal match.

